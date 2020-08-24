Hero dog, sanitation worker help rescue grandmother after fall

When his owner fell and couldn't get up, Sandy alerted a sanitation worker something was wrong.

GLENDALE, Calif. — A California grandmother is grateful that her dog and a sanitation worker both happened to be in the right place at the right time to help save her life. The two came to her aid when she fell and couldn't get up.

Eighty-eight-year-old Gwendola Johnson said her dog, Sandy, rarely leaves her side. Sandy is a rescue dog, and now, he's earned that title in more ways than one.

"I walked out the front door and tripped on something and fell," Johnson said. "Didn't really hurt myself, but I couldn't get up. When the man walked up the driveway, Sandy saw him. I said 'Go get him!'"

Johnson's Ring doorbell camera captured Sandy wagging his tail and barking at Glendale sanitation worker Kirk white.

"The way he was barking (was) like 'I have something to show you. Come follow me this way. There's something I want you to see,'" White said.

Johnson's home is on a steep hill — hidden from anyone's view.

"Just having the dog alert me, trying to get my attention very much helped out," White said.

"We are so thankful he was here, and he actually followed Sandy and went over and helped her," Johnson's granddaughter Cheryl Malvar said. "Not many people do that anymore."