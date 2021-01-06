Hancock County farm animal sanctuary in need after barn fire

Affected by the fire were the sanctuary's seven large horses, a miniature horse, a donkey, 12 goats, three miniature cows, one large cow, a lamb and four pigs.

WILKINSON, Indiana — The Almost Heaven Farm Animal Sanctuary in Hancock County is in need after a barn fire destroyed hundreds of bales of hay and other supplies.

On Saturday night, Nick Atkins was feeding the goats and about to lead their stallion rescue to the barn for feeding. As Atkins was crossing the field, he spotted smoke coming from the barn.

After calling 911, Atkins ran into the barn and helped get two pigs out as it filled with smoke.

By the time firefighters were able to get the fire out, 600 bales of winter hay was destroyed along with the barn that housed the animals and equipment.

Affected by the fire were the sanctuary's seven large horses, a miniature horse, a donkey, 12 goats, three miniature cows, one large cow, a lamb and four pigs. All of the animals made it out safely and were not injured.

The animals are not adoption animals. They're at the sanctuary to live out their lives after coming from people who can no longer care for them or who have abandoned them.

Right now the shelter is trying to work out temporary shelters for the animals and rebuilding the barn, which was from 1890 and is a total loss.

The sanctuary had some insurance, but not nearly enough to cover everything lost.

If you would like to help the Almost Heaven Farm Animal Sanctuary, there is an official GoFundMe page setup. It is a 501c3 non-profit and can give donation receipts.