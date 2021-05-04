WATCH: Gorilla dad unsuccessfully tries to take all Easter treats for himself

As the silverback gorilla dad fumbled with the food, some of the eggs and salad rolled away.

BERLIN, Germany — A zoo in Germany proves that Easter treats aren't just for people.

Tierpark Berlin rewarded its gorillas with a basket of Easter eggs and some salad. However, the silverback gorilla dad, named "Sango," tried to grab all of the treats for himself.

The mother, named "Bibi," watched as Sango ate his eggs, leaving her with a single carrot.

Wir wünschen euch #FroheOstern! Unsere #Gorilla-Familie hat ihren Mittagssnack - inklusive Osterüberraschung - zum ersten Mal in diesem Jahr auf der Außenanlage in der Sonne genossen. Gorilla-Baby Tilla hing währenddessen entspannt am Bauch von Mutter Bibi. #ZooBerlin pic.twitter.com/zUyg4eaf3l — Zoo Tierpark Berlin (@zooberlin) April 4, 2021

"Tilla," the new baby born in February, was happy enough with her mother's milk. She is not on public view yet because the zoo wants to avoid the crowds that would gather to see her.

The Berlin zoo will be presenting the gorillas to the public in a couple of weeks.