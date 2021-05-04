WATCH: Gorilla dad unsuccessfully tries to take all Easter treats for himself

BERLIN, Germany — A zoo in Germany proves that Easter treats aren't just for people.
Tierpark Berlin rewarded its gorillas with a basket of Easter eggs and some salad. However, the silverback gorilla dad, named "Sango," tried to grab all of the treats for himself.
As he fumbled with the food, some of the eggs and salad rolled away.
The mother, named "Bibi," watched as Sango ate his eggs, leaving her with a single carrot.
"Tilla," the new baby born in February, was happy enough with her mother's milk. She is not on public view yet because the zoo wants to avoid the crowds that would gather to see her.
The Berlin zoo will be presenting the gorillas to the public in a couple of weeks.
Tilla is the first baby gorilla born in Berlin in 16 years.