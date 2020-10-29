Azizi was the celebrated calf of April, born in New York in 2019.

GRAND SALINE, Texas — According to a Facebook post by made the East Texas Zoo and Gator Park, Azizi, the most recent calf of New York's celebrated April the Giraffe, has unexpectedly died.

The Texas zoo's post explained how the young calf fell ill and died:

"The East Texas Zoo and Gator Park is mourning the loss of a cherished member of our family, Azizi the Giraffe, who passed unexpectedly on Tuesday. Azizi, who was born in March of 2019, had recently received treatment for a parasitic issue. The veterinary prescribed regimen of treatments appeared to be working, and Azizi was showing signs of improvement. However, on Tuesday, Azizi was down, and passed during a veterinary examination. Post-mortem review revealed a twisted gut around his cranial mesenteric artery, which was ultimately the cause of his death. This condition was entirely unexpected and unpreventable. Azizi will be remembered fondly and deeply missed. We appreciate your support during this difficult time."

Animal Adventure Park, where Azizi was born in 2019, shared the Facebook post on its page saying,