An excellent job by all!

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A momma dog and her puppies are all alive Friday morning thanks to the quick efforts of first responders and a neighbor, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says.

The sheriff's office tweeted about a house fire in the Pecan Grove area overnight, saying the puppies needed to be revived after the fire.

Thankfully Fort Bend County EMS, Pecan Grove firefighters and a neighbor veterinarian were all there to help. They posted this photo of the group: