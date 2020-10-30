Florida man mauled after paying for "full-contact experience" with black leopard at backyard zoo

Investigators say Dwight Turner paid $150 for the experience to play with the leopard, rub its belly and take pictures.

DAVIE, Fla. — A Florida man said he had to undergo multiple surgeries after he was mauled by a black leopard at a backyard zoo.

It happened after the man paid for what has been called "a full-contact experience" with the wild animal.

Detectives with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission say the savage attack happened in an enclosure behind a home in Davie on August 31. The man who lives in the home, identified as Michael Poggi, has a Facebook page that says he runs an animal sanctuary for rare and endangered animals.

Investigators say Poggi charged 50-year-old Dwight Turner $150 for the experience with his black leopard to play with it, rub its belly and take pictures.

The FWC's report said once Turner walked inside the enclosure, the leopard attacked.

The injuries were so severe, the man had to have several surgeries to repair his scalp and ear.