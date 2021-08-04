Fishers firefighter helps dazed hawk

A Cooper's hawk flew into the bay window at Station 93 on Allisonville Road.

FISHERS, Ind. — Firefighters in Fishers didn't have to go far for a rescue because it happened right outside the station window.

A Cooper's hawk (not the Winery and Restaurant) flew into the bay window at Station 93 on Allisonville Road. It was left dazed on the ground.

A firefighter went out to help it, holding it for about 20 minutes. The department joked they made sure the bird "knew its name, what day it was and who was President" before setting it free.