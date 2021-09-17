Malnourished, emaciated puppy found in box labeled 'Help Me' outside Kentucky Humane Society

Officials said a staff member made the discovery as they were headed to the recycling box early Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials with the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) said they made a heartbreaking discovery – an emaciated puppy left in a cardboard box with “FOUND HELP ME” written on it.

Tuesday morning, KHS contacted WHAS11 News with a sad update on the puppy which they have named Liam. They said Liam is now getting emergency care after testing positive for parvovirus. The agency posted this on their Facebook page:

"We are heartbroken that Liam – the puppy who was left in a cardboard box at KHS on Friday – has taken a turn for the worse. This morning he tested positive for parvovirus. Our team rushed him to a veterinary hospital, where he is receiving round-the-clock emergency care in their quarantine ward."

Workers found the puppy inside a box Friday. It was taped up with air holes punched into it but inside, they described as a “miserable looking animal” staring at them.

KHS said the box was located as a staff member was headed out to the recycle bin on Sept. 17. Officials checked the surveillance video and said they saw a man fleeing from the area where the puppy was located at about 12:30 a.m.

The puppy, believed to be about 6 to 8-months-old, had been suffering for quite some time from skin infections and malnutrition. The veterinary staff didn’t believe the puppy would make it through the weekend due to his weakened immune system.

KHS said the puppy weighs about 15-pounds and has his adult teeth but his growth may have been stunted due to lack of nutrition.

Photos of Liam after being found in a cardboard box.

*Warning photos are graphic, could be disturbing to some.

PHOTOS | Emaciated puppy found in cardboard box outside Kentucky Humane Society 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

This story comes months after Ethan the Dog was found left to die in the parking lot of the organization.

Ethan has made a recovery but had some setbacks. He has found his "fur-ever" home.

For more information on this puppy and how you can help KHS, click here.