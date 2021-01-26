Dogs set world record for most tricks performed in 1 minute

Border collies Wish and Halo completed 28 trick in one minute with their owner and trainer, Emily Larlham.

EL CAJON, Calif. — Guinness World Records is recognizing to very good boys for their latest title: most tricks performed by two dogs in one minute.

Emily Larlham set the record on Dec. 22, 2020 with her two border collies, Wish and Halo.

Larlham is a dog trainer in El Cajon, California, where she has spent her life and career improving pet owners' relationships with their dogs. Larlham created a YouTube channel with dog training tips in 2007 that has since grown to 275,000 subscribers.

Larlham uses a unique kind of training strategy — called Progressive Reinforcement Training — that does not use physical or psychological intimidation to get dogs to be obedient.

In the record-setting attempt, Wish and Halo completed 28 tricks, including twirls, waves and high-fives.