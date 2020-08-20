COVID-19 cancellations will cost Hamilton Co. Humane Society $250K

The no-kill animal shelter is closing its resale shop and cancelling its wine tasting fundraiser.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind — The Humane Society for Hamilton County announced two COVID-19 pandemic-related changes Thursday that could cost the organization approximately $250,000 in lost revenue.

In a statement posted on the no-kill shelter's website Thursday, President & CEO Rebecca Stevens said that while pet adoptions have been excellent, their annual fundraising initiatives have been casualties of COVID.

Stevens said the shelter's Trends for Tails Resale Shop will close effective Sept. 25. The shop generates "$50K-$60K in net revenue for our Survivor Program each year," according to Stevens. But after closing for nearly two months during the pandemic, limited retail traffic and restrictions has left the shop as "another going out of business victim of COVID," she said.

In May, the shelter rescheduled its Wine, Wags & Whiskers fundraiser for Sept. 18, but decided a wine tasting "still represents too much risk for our guests." The event has now been canceled.

Donors, corporate sponsors and grants help provide the shelter's approximately $400,000 net annual revenue. But with the fundraiser cancellation, the store closing and loss of sponsorship due to COVID-19, the shelter is now looking at losing more than 60 percent of its annual revenue.

Stevens said funds needed to build a new facility in Fishers were raised before the pandemic hit, so the project is still on track with funds restricted for construction.