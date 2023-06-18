'It's a baby girl!': Columbus Zoo welcomes new addition to mandrill family

The zoo posted the announcement to Facebook on Sunday saying the baby girl is doing great and she is strong and curious.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There's a new baby mandrill at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium!

The new addition was welcomed into the world on June 6 by parents Hasina and Mosi. The zoo posted the announcement to Facebook on Sunday saying the baby girl is doing great and she is strong and curious.

Hasina and her baby, who has not yet been named, will have access to the public-facing habitat but they may wish to stay behind the scenes at times.

The mandrill family welcomed a baby boy, Bernard, last October. Bernard and the new baby are half-siblings with Mosi as their father.

The zoo's Congo Expedition team said Hasina is a very attentive and picture-perfect first-time mom. They also reported that Bernard sneaks a peek at his new little sister whenever he can.

According to the zoo, baby mandrills sleep and eat often, and when the mom is ready, the baby will venture off on his own.

