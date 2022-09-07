Cleveland Metroparks Zoo explains how wolf got loose on Labor Day

'Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is working on modifications to prevent a breach in the future.'

CLEVELAND — We’re learning more about how a wolf became loose at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo earlier this week.

A spokesperson for the Cleveland Zoo tells 3News the Mexican Gray Wolf named Sarra had “breached an outdoor, off-exhibit containment by way of scaling the containment walls and creating a gap in the top of the enclosure. Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is working on modifications to prevent a breach in the future."

News of the wolf incident first surfaced Monday morning. Jesse Hudson, who captured a photo of the moment, told 3News he was riding the tram with his son when he spotted the animal on the loose.

"The wolf ran by us on the left, then turned around and ran back up the hill," he recalls.

3News previously reported that zoo officials darted the wolf and returned her back to the building. It had been loose for about an hour, but roamed an area occupied by humans for about five minutes.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

