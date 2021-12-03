CEO saves his dog's life after accident on Utah ski slope

A freak accident left a dog on the edge of life and death and his owner scrambling to save him.

PARK CITY, Utah — A remarkable story of survival played out on a Utah ski slope over the weekend.

(WARNING: The story in the video player above includes some graphic images and blood that some viewers may find unsettling.)

Christian Schauf was skiing in Park City Saturday with his dog, Barron, when another skier fell.

"Barron ran back to check on her and the other guy came and didn't see him and they just collided," Schauf said. "Skis have sharp edges, right? So it cut him...and after about two or three steps, the blood started gushing and that's when I knew we had kind of a problem."

Schauf said Barron was in dire need of medical attention with none anywhere close. A kit manufactured by Schauf's company to help people in the wild likely saved the dog's life.

"I kind of made a makeshift tourniquet out of duct tape and a stick, wrapped the bandage as best I could, put him on my shoulders and started skiing down," Schauf said.

Barron made it to the vet just in time.

"They thought he probably had minutes before he was gone," Schauf said.

He never could have guessed his own kits would one day make a difference for one of his own.