Two people killed in camel attack in northwest Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a camel attack in Obion County in northwest Tennessee.

The Obion County Sheriff’s Office said it was called to a report of a loose camel about 4:45 p.m. Thursday near Shirley Farms petting zoo on South Bluff Road. Deputies arrived and found two people unconscious on the grounds and a camel loose.

As emergency rescuers worked to move the victims to safety, investigators said the camel attacked an Obion County deputy’s vehicle, then moved toward the deputies who were trying to save the victims.

The sheriff’s office said “officers had to put the camel down for the safety of everyone on scene.”

The victims – 42-year-old Bobby Matheny of Ripley and 67-year-old Tommy Gunn of Obion – died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said Lake County Sheriff's Office, Ridgely Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the Lake County Rescue Squad all assisted at the scene.