The bear left the inside of the car completely destroyed, said the owner.

CORNWALL, Conn. — A Cornwall resident got an unsuspecting intruder Friday night, as a black bear managed to get stuck inside one of his cars.

Cody Gillotti said he was home when he noticed the lights from his truck were on. The driver's door was open and he noticed his daughter's car seat was on the ground. He said he saw a figure in another car and he assumed someone must have wandered in and got in the wrong car, but he came back out and noticed it was a bear and it was not moving.

Gillotti said he then called an Environmental Conservation Police Officer over to the house. Gillotti said the officer tied a rope to the locked door handle and pulled which freaked out the bear and it escaped from the car. The officer shot the bear with a 12 gauge bean bag and it ran away.

The black bear left the car destroyed. He said bears are local to the area and have seen plenty but never something like this.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

