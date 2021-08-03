Arkansas dog left for dead finds new home at sheriff's office

Deputies found two dogs abandoned in a home, left alone for about three weeks.

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — A dog abandoned and left for dead is getting a second chance thanks to an Arkansas sheriff's department.

“The vet was astonished that he hadn’t died,” Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley told KARK-TV.

Staley's deputies found two dogs abandoned in a home, left alone for about three weeks.

One dog was already dead and the other was close behind.

Sheriff Staley said the owners were arrested and charged with animal cruelty. They also signed the dog over to the sheriff.

Captain David Bufford said everyone fell in love with the dog instantly. It was clear he wasn’t going to leave the sheriff's office.