Another day, another horse on the loose in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Are all horses in on the joke while we sit and watch the viral videos?
One day after a racehorse ran off the track at Ellis Park and onto U.S. 41, another horse was on the loose in Evansville.
Sgt. Todd Ringle with the Indiana State Police Evansville District shared the seven-second video on Facebook and said, "It's not every day you get to chase down a loose horse."
Thankfully, Ringle said the horse was safely returned to its owner, and no vehicles were damaged in the incident.
Ringle thanked the Warrick County Sheriff's Office for their assistance in the chase.
