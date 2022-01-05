Kentucky Humane Society and BISSELL Pet Foundation helped Spencer County Animal Care & Control rescue the dogs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's Note: The above video is about a woman and her pets surviving the deadly Kentucky tornados Dec. 2021.

Animal foundations partnered together to rescue dogs living in outdoor kennels or on chains in Spencer County Dec. 5 announced in a recent press release.

There were 100 Huskies and other large breed dogs on the property according to the press release.

The owner passed away recently, and the relatives voluntarily surrendered them to SCACC. SCACC does not have the capacity to hold this many animals so they requested help from KHS.

President and CEO of KHS Lori Redmon said, “It was an enormous task that was only possible because of the incredible collaboration with our shelter partners and we are grateful for their support.”

