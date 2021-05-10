WATCH: Man captures alligator outside Florida home using only a trash can

MOUNT DORA, Florida — A man in Florida managed to trap an unwanted guest in a creative way, and the terrifying encounter was caught on video.
The trespasser was an alligator, and Eugene Bozzi did what he had to do to move it away from the Florida home he was at.
In the video, Bozzi, apparently armed with nothing more than a trash can, managed to steer the reptile into the bin.
Once the lid was closed, Bozzi hauled the trash can to a much safer place for both of them, opened the bin and ran.
The alligator was released near a lake, where it will probably be much happier.
What other people are reading:
- Central Indiana festivals and spooky season activities that will give you all the fall feels
- Ben Davis, Carmel try to move on from Friday's shooting at football game
- 'Mama bear is getting angry': Gabby Petito's mother voices frustration on Twitter
- Man killed in Anderson road rage shooting
- BMV closing 8 branches in October
- You could win HGTV's 'Urban Oasis' home in Indianapolis
- Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required at Live Nation event venues beginning Oct. 4