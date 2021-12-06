Adoptable dog 'asks' Santa for 'furever' home

Pinwheel, a mastiff mix, has been in an Indianapolis animal shelter for 18 weeks — which is longer than any other current resident.

INDIANAPOLIS — A dog at the Indianapolis Animal Care Services shelter has been trying to get adopted for 18 weeks. He even visited Santa this weekend to tell the big guy about his Christmas wish to find a home!

Pinwheel is 6-year-old mastiff mix who's been in the Harding Street shelter longer than any other current resident.

Abby Proctor, a volunteer at the shelter, contacted 13News over the weekend to tell us about the 65 pound dog's road trip to see Santa on Saturday.

"I saw a free event from Garfield Park Burrello Family Center to bring in your dogs for a photo with Santa," Proctor said. "I am a volunteer for IACS and Pinwheel is their longest resident of 127 days, so I thought dressing him in a cute bandana and bringing him to get a photo with Santa and posting it may spark an interest for potential adopters to come meet him."

According to his adoption profile, Pinwheel is housebroken and likes to play by jumping through hoops, climbing up the ramp and sitting and shaking for treats. "He's a smart and treat motivated dog" who came to the shelter as a stray earlier this fall.

Proctor posted Pinwheel's "message" on her Facebook page: "I’ve been good all year long," he said, "so I asked Santa to grant me one wish: To help me find my forever home before Christmas."

Click here if you want to adopt Pinwheel.