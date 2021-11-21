x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Animals

Do you recognize these sheep? They were caught frolicking in an Indiana neighborhood

The flock hoofed it through Schererville on Cline Avenue near Jordan Circle and past the fire department. But here's the thing, no one knows who they belong to.

SCHERERVILLE, Ind. — A northwest Indiana police department is working on a baaazarre missing case. 

"Is anyone missing eight sheep?" That's the question the Schererville Police Department and animal control are seeking an answer to after someone saw eight sheep frolicking in a neighborhood. 

The flock hoofed it through Schererville on Cline Avenue near Jordan Circle and past the fire department.

Credit: Schererville Animal Control & Shelter

Here's the thing, no one knows who the sheep belong to. 

Schererville Animal Control contacted a local farm that's agreed to hold onto the sheep until they can find their home. 

The police department is asking anyone who thinks these may be their sheep to call 219-322-5000. 

🐑🐑🐑UPDATE🐑🐑🐑 ***we reached out to a farm who is going to help transport them to their farm until we can find out who...

Posted by Schererville Animal Control & Shelter on Sunday, November 21, 2021

Related Articles

In Other News

Indiana turkeys named ahead of presidential pardon on Friday