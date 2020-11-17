3 mountain lion cubs rescued from California wildfires arrive at Columbus Zoo

Captain Cal and two sister cubs will be arriving in the coming weeks from the Oakland Zoo.

POWELL, Ohio — Three mountain lion cubs rescued from California wildfires have arrived at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

Captain Cal and two sister cubs, unrelated to the male cub, arrived Tuesday from the Oakland Zoo.

According to the Columbus Zoo, firefighters in California named the male cub “Captain Cal” when they found him severely burned, limping down a burned-out road in Redding. He is now fully recovered.

Joining Captain Cal at the Columbus Zoo are two female cubs, who were orphaned by the August Complex fire.

Zoo News: The three mountain lion cubs, Captain Cal and sister cubs, safely arrived to the Columbus Zoo from @oakzoo on Tuesday. The cubs are doing well and already bonding with their Animal Care team. Full Facebook post: https://t.co/N0zUc4k4YG pic.twitter.com/lf2WLSJfHp — Columbus Zoo (@ColumbusZoo) December 3, 2020

The cubs are now at the Columbus Zoo’s Animal Health Center and are completing the mandatory quarantine period over the next few weeks.

The zoo says the cubs are already settling in and have been bonding with their care team.