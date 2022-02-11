Anderson Cooper announces birth of second son

Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper was born via surrogate.

NEW YORK — CNN host Anderson Cooper is now a father of two!

The 54-year-old host of Anderson Cooper 360 revealed during a broadcast of his show Thursday that he welcomed his second son, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper, via surrogate.

"This is Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. He was 6.8 lbs. at birth and he was healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups, are to me, adorable," Cooper said. "He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap."

Cooper said that he will co-parent his newborn alongside his ex-partner Benjamin Maisani, who continues to co-parent their eldest son, Wyatt.

"Wyatt calls me 'daddy' and Benjamin 'papa.' We're a family. Benjamin is also in the process of adopting Wyatt, whose last name will be changed to Maisani-Cooper as well," he said.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Cooper shared a photo of him cradling his second son. In the caption, he wrote: "Cuddling with Sebastian the day after he was born."

Cooper announced Thursday he will be taking some time off from his show to be with his family as they welcome their new family member.

In his broadcast, Cooper paid tribute to his late family members who have passed saying how he wished they'd be there with him to welcome in his new son.

