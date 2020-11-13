Artist honors "dumpster fire" that has been 2020 with Christmas ornament

LOS ANGELES — A printer in Los Angeles has created the perfect Christmas ornament to commemorate 2020.
Amir Fakharian's 3-D printing business has been struggling during the pandemic, so he decided to get creative. He designed toys and ornaments showing a dumpster on fire with the year 2020 on the side.
Fakharian has been selling his creation on Etsy for about $20. Each ornament includes a note that reads, "I thought this would be the best way to commemorate 2020. Hopefully it will bring you happiness and laughter."
He's not the only enterprising creator looking to cash in on the disaster that has been the past year. A search for "dumpster fire 2020" on Etsy turns up multiple designs of ornaments, plus cross-stitch patterns, coffee mugs and other designs to commemorate the year to forget.