Artist honors "dumpster fire" that has been 2020 with Christmas ornament

When his 3-D printing company took a hit during the pandemic, Amir Fakharian turned to the lighter side to cash in on a chaotic year.

LOS ANGELES — A printer in Los Angeles has created the perfect Christmas ornament to commemorate 2020.

Amir Fakharian's 3-D printing business has been struggling during the pandemic, so he decided to get creative. He designed toys and ornaments showing a dumpster on fire with the year 2020 on the side.

Fakharian has been selling his creation on Etsy for about $20. Each ornament includes a note that reads, "I thought this would be the best way to commemorate 2020. Hopefully it will bring you happiness and laughter."