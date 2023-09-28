16-year-old Baylee Holbrook has died Thursday at 9:32 a.m., a family spokesperson told First Coast News. She was in critical condition at UF Shands in Gainesville.

Example video title will go here for this video

PALATKA, Fla. — The 16-year-old Palatka teenager struck by lightning while hunting Tuesday, has died Thursday at 9:32 a.m., according to the family's spokesperson.

Baylee Holbrook was in critical condition at UF Shands in Gainesville since the incident happened Tuesday. The family told First Coast News that she suffered a lot of trauma from the lightning strike and doctors were waiting on test results to figure out how to move forward.

It was an emotional time of prayer and worship in the Palatka Jr-Sr High School gymnasium as hundreds gathered Wednesday night to pray for Baylee.

"It's all for our Bill, it's all for our Baylee," friend Kaitlyn Sanders said Wednesday.

Baylee and her dad, Matthew Holbrook were hunting in a blind near Millican Road in Palatka Tuesday. While sitting in the woods, lightning struck a tree, hitting them and causing both to lose consciousness. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says Matthew eventually came to and found his daughter unconscious and not breathing. He attempted CPR until first responders arrived and then shortly after, was taken to the hospital.

Close family friend and pastor Willie McKinnon said Wednesday that Baylee was a junior at Palatka Jr-Sr High School. She was a cheerleader and loved photography. But, he says her passion was hunting and the trip with her dad into the woods Tuesday, was one they took often.

McKinnon says Baylee was also strong in her faith.

"She was the one on Wednesday nights and Sunday mornings that was texting her peers here at the school, her peers, her loved ones: 'Hey, hope to see you at church,' hope to see you there because she always wanted to see people be better than who they were," McKinnon said Wednesday. "And her main goal was to make sure they had every opportunity to accept Jesus Christ into their heart."

McKinnon says he is grateful many showed up for Baylee on Wednesday.

"When one of our own is hurting, when one of our own is in need, this community, this county, this town rallies around people like I've never seen before," McKinnon said.

First Coast News will be attending a community gathering for Baylee Thursday at noon at Trinity Baptist Church, located at 5027 Silver Lake Dr. in Palatka.