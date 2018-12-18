Konchar leads Purdue Fort Wayne over IUPUI 87-77

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — John Konchar had 30 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to lead Purdue Fort Wayne to an 87-77 victory over IUPUI on Tuesday night.

Purdue Fort Wayne (7-7) rebounded from back-to-back losses while IUPUI (8-4) had its three-game win streak snapped.

It was Konchar's 41st career double-double, and he is two rebounds shy of 1,000 for his career. Konchar's two-handed slam dunk, his second dunk of the night, stretched the Mastodons' lead to 69-59 with 7:34 left. The Jaguars cut the deficit to eight but didn't get closer.

Kason Harrell added 20 points and Marcus DeBerry had 13 for Purdue Fort Wayne, which shot 29 of 53 (55 percent) from the field.

Camron Justice made four 3-pointers and scored 25 points to lead IUPUI. Grant Weatherford chipped in with 20 points and Jaylen Minnett had 13.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)