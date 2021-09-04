Trevor Lawrence is getting married this weekend and he wants high-tech toasters

Unfortunately, the $3 appetizer plate has already been spoken for.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Someone, please, buy this man a toaster.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is expected to get married to longtime girlfriend Marissa Mowry in Bluffton, South Carolina this weekend and the couple's wedding registry has been posted online.

Lawrence is expected to be drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2021 NFL Draft so the least you could do is buy this man a wedding gift.

Items on the registry include a $300 high-tech toaster as well as a $200 toaster, a Roomba, cookware, a swanky maple end-grain chopping block and other fancy kitchen equipment.

However, if we filled TIAA Bank Stadium and each fan contributed three cents, we easily could gift him with the Anthropologie Gleaming Primrose Mirror for $1,500 and even have some cash leftover for a hand towel.

If anyone was questioning the Jaguars' intentions with the first-overall selection in this April's NFL Draft, there's no need for debate, writes First Coast Sports reporter Mia O'Brien. If head coach Urban Meyer has any say, the Jaguars will be selecting Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

NBC Sports' Peter King asked Meyer point-blank about selecting Lawrence in Football Morning in America column and podcast.

“I’d have to say that’s the direction we’re going. I’ll leave that up to the owner when we make that decision official," Meyer told King. "But I’m certainly not stepping out of line that that’s certainly the direction we’re headed.

The Cartersville, Georgia, native was a three-year starter for Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers, leading them to the 2018 National Championship as a true freshman and two more appearances in the College Football Playoff his sophomore and junior seasons.