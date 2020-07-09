West Lafayette police officer serenades family celebrating birthdays

Dawn and her family were outside celebrating birthdays when the officer approached them and asked to sing to them.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Dawn Turpin had driven up from Tennessee over the holiday weekend to celebrate her mother-in-law's birthday.

What she didn't know is her family was going to surprise her as well to celebrate her birthday this month. She found out as they all gathered at a home in West Lafayette, but what Dawn and the rest of her family didn't know was that wouldn't be the biggest surprise of the day.

As the family sat outside, Dawn said a West Lafayette Police officer stopped his car and approached them.

Officer Sanford Swanson Jr. asked the group if they were celebrating anything and they mentioned Dawn and her mother-in-law's birthdays.

Officer Swanson then asked if he could sing to them.

"When he started singing everyone pulled their phone out," Dawn said. "We were like 'wow.'"

You actually hear Dawn's son Mason say "Oh wow" in the video.

Comments on Dawn's post said Officer Swanson sings at church and has also performed the national anthem at events.

"Most of us were shocked he could sing that well," Dawn said.

For Dawn, it was something little that made her birthday special.

"It made our day, especially with what's going on right now," Dawn said.