WATCH: California teenager fights off bear to save dogs

BRADBURY, Calif. — A California teenager went all mama bear on...well, a mama bear that took a swipe at her dogs.

Security cameras captured video of the bear and her cubs walking along a block wall of a house in Bradbury, California over the weekend.

The family's four dogs weren't having it. They ran out and started barking at the bears. The cubs scampered behind a tree, but the mama bear took a swipe at one of the dogs.

When teenager Hailey Morinico heard the frantic barks and saw what was happening, she ran out and shoved the bear right off the wall.

The bear then poked its head back over the wall for one more look before running off.

Meanwhile, Morinico can be seen running in the opposite direction after picking up one of her dogs.

The good news in all of this is that Morinico and her dogs weren't injured.