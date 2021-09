Dario Costa flew an average speed of 152 mph in just under 44 seconds.

İSTANBUL, Turkey — A stunt pilot from Italy became the first pilot to officially fly an aircraft within a tunnel near Istanbul, Turkey.

Dario Costa actually flew through two tunnels on Saturday.

Watch the wild video here:

He flew an average speed of 152 MPH in just under 44 seconds. Of course, he had to celebrate by completing a 360 degree loop!