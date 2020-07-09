Labor Day labor of love as family celebrates new bundle of joy and engagement

Nicole previously gave birth to a baby boy named Carson, but he didn't make it because of a knot in his umbilical cord.

INDIANAPOLIS — Welcoming a new baby can be one of the most joyous occasions for a family, still a couple at Community Hospital East has an extra reason to celebrate.

Nicole previously gave birth to a baby boy named Carson, but he didn't make it because of a knot in his umbilical cord.

Nicole kept in touch with the maternity team over the last two years and through her new pregnancy. Many of them were there as she came back and gave birth to her rainbow baby, a little girl named Carlee.

But that wasn't the only big moment for Nicole. Carlee's dad Rick had plans for a big surprise and the maternity team helped him pull it off. They dressed Carlee in a onesie that read "Mommy will you marry my daddy?" The engagement ring was tucked into the bottom of the blanket.