Elderly golden retriever with cancer is completing his bucket list

Theo is 12 years old and trying to get the most out of life.

CHICAGO — A 12-year-old golden retriever is living life to the fullest while inspiring his community and people around the world.

Theo, who has testicular cancer that has spread throughout his body, is on a mission to live out the rest of his life surrounded by love and happiness; and it's being made possible by his devoted companion, Jenny Leech.

Leech picked Theo up from a dog rescue on May 27. She learned that day that the dog was brought in by someone who said they found him in a Walmart parking lot.

Jenny Leech Theo's Glow Up Pic 🐙 Photo on left Day 1: ride home from Animal Control Photo on the right by Chops Photography for Theo's bucket list photo shoot

Covered in masses, it was evident something was wrong with Theo.

Two weeks later, Leech found out it was cancer.

The diagnosis didn't stop Leech, who has extensive experience with senior dogs, from giving Theo the life he deserved. However, to live his best life, he would need expensive care.

That's where a foundation called Live Like Roo comes in.

Live Like Roo is an organization in Chicago that helps families cover the costs for dogs with a cancer diagnosis.

"So, Live Like Roo offered to cover all of Theo's cancer-related medical care, which is huge," Leech explained. "So, that was amazing right there."

Live Like Roo did more than just provide financial assistance, though.

Roo was a dog, like Theo, that had cancer. Roo's owner made sure he lived out the rest of his life with joy, and made a bucket list, inspiring Leech to do the same for Theo.

"I just thought, with Theo, when we got home, he was so happy. Despite everything that had happened to him, he didn't know he was sick, he was wagging his tail, and I thought, 'He has life to live. I don't know what his life was like before, but I want to make whatever time he has left amazing,'" Leech said.

His bucket list began simply by picking out a toy at the pet shop. Theo chose a blue octopus, a decision that set the tone for his bucket list experience.

"Theo was obsessed with the octopus," Leech laughed.

When Leech tried to find a backup octopus for Theo, she had no luck. So, she reached out on Facebook for help, and by the next day, she said Theo had 12 new octopus friends to play with.

Jenny Leech Jenny Leech added a new photo.

"The blue octopus has become a theme of the bucket list," Leech said.

In their two months together, Leech and Theo have experienced more than most dogs could ever ask for.

He's been sworn in as an honorary police K-9 for the Crystal Lake Police Department, he's gone (pretend) skydiving, rode top-down in a Mustang, got a tour of a fire station, and has even gone on a blind picnic date.

Jenny Leech Photo credit: Stacy Tierman Photography

Jenny Leech Jenny Leech added a new photo.

Jenny Leech Skydive The Rock

Jenny Leech Jenny Leech added a new photo.

And of course, blue octopuses were there every step of the way, with people baking him octopus-shaped treats and creating octopus accessories for him to sport.

Jenny Leech Photo credit: Stacy Tierman Photography

"It was just amazing for all of these people to come together just for this dog they've never met," Leech said. "I think he has given people a chance to do something nice even when they thought they weren't doing something so nice."

She hopes that Theo's story will raise awareness as well.

"I love the idea that people are finding out about fostering and fostering senior dogs," Leech explained. "I hope people consider fostering a senior dog or a dog with special needs."

Leech is no stranger to doing just that. She's been fostering dogs for about five years, totaling about 15 dogs in that time frame.

"I see an old, gray face and I kind of fall in love and think what I can do to make a difference," she said.

It seems obvious that she, indeed, is making a difference, not only for Theo but for everyone hearing his story.

"In this crazy time, I think people are looking to do something nice," she said.

Theo's story has started to garner widespread attention on social media, and Leech said she's been blown away by the response.

"I have been floored by emails from all over the world," Leech said. "Whatever is in Theo is inspiring people to do something maybe they've never done before."

If you'd like to follow along with Theo's bucket list, click here.

What other people are reading right now:

