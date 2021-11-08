'No excuses': Seattle man paralyzed from the neck down skydives for the first time

Randall Standish said "this should be on everyone's bucket list" upon completing his first jump with Skydive Snohomish at Harvey Field.

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Paralyzed from the neck down, Randall Standish is not your average skydiver, but he's inspiring others to pursue their dreams -- no matter what they're up against.

Although he's relied on a wheelchair for over 40 years after falling from a roof in 1978 and breaking his neck, Standish's life as a quadriplegic has taken him water and snow skiing, kayaking, sailing and more.

Now, his latest adventure took him more than 13,000 feet above the ground at the historic Harvey Field in Snohomish.

Skydive Snohomish calls the historic field home and it has seen many unique skydive jumps. Owners Tyson and Elaine Harvey said, "everyday is a special day" at Skydive Snohomish.

Standish was joined by some high school graduates and an 87-year-old who wanted to make his birthday the most memorable yet.

Standish said he was excited to take the leap with his tandem partner Vladimir Ursachii, who actually designed and built the unique harnesses that allow them to jump with a quadriplegic.

“We love how accessible we can make skydiving — even though it’s considered an extreme sport. You’re in front, the tandem instructor is in the back so you get the front row view as you free fall for sixty seconds before they pull the parachute,” explained Elaine Harvey.

Standish went through training, was fitted with his custom harness and took the 15 minute flight to more than two-and-a-half miles above Snohomish.