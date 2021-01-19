Cori Bush makes her debut on Teen Vogue

Earlier this month, Bush was sworn in as Missouri's first Black congresswoman

ST. LOUIS — Representative Cori Bush has already made many firsts this year.

Earlier this month, she was sworn in as Missouri's first Black congresswoman.

Now, she’s made her debut on the cover of Teen Vogue.

The publication took a deep dive into Bush’s political plans, as well as her personal life, in a cover story written by a fellow St. Louisan and published Tuesday called, "Cori Bush: Can she bring the movement for Black Lives to Congress?"

According to Teen Vogue, Bush was “almost killed by an abusive partner, involved in a serious car accident during her first congressional run, and was hospitalized after she likely contracted COVID-19 last year.”

Bush also has been well known for her presence at protests in St. Louis County. She first came into the public consciousness following the 2014 death of Michael Brown. The Ferguson protests vaulted her into the role of activist, becoming a leader of some of the many protests that followed in Ferguson.

Three years later, she was back on the streets, leading more protests after a judge acquitted a St. Louis police officer in the shooting death of a black suspect. She said she continues to fight for justice for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

When asked how her two children felt about these events, Bush said, “I would ask them before going back out into the streets, ‘Hey, has mama been gone too much? Do you want me to stay home tonight? And they would say, ‘No, mom. We know what you're doing. You out trying to save the world, mama. Go.’”

.@CoriBush has experienced homelessness, domestic abuse, a near-fatal car accident, and hospitalization due to COVID-19. But her overcoming of nearly impossible odds "requires us to examine the social conditions that create the odds in the first place." https://t.co/om4fR9DD6r pic.twitter.com/Gc2aCNWjKw — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) January 19, 2021

Since the publication of the January Cover, Bush tweeted the link of the article and said, “I’m bringing St. Louis’s joy, passion, and love to the People’s House.”