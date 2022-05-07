7-year-old Louisiana boy starts 'Trash 2 Curb' business to save for college

Jayce Berfect is cleaning up — financially and otherwise — with his trash-collecting business.

BATON ROUGE, La. — One Louisiana kid is proving hard work can be fun, especially if it's doing what you love.

Seven-year-old Jayce Berfect has his own business, called "Trash 2 Curb." The work can sometimes be a smelly situation, but he's not afraid to get down and dirty.

Social media posts of his passion to help others have gone viral.

"I know I needed to get money for college, so I started working as a trash man since my Dad left and he was the guy who brought our trash to the road," Jayce said. "I thought I could be a trash person. Trash to Curb."

Jayce is a third-grader at Duplessis Primary Schools. his mom Jamyra wanted him to be more active within their community instead of staying at home playing video games all summer long.

"You know, he already takes out the trash, and he started in our neighborhood," Jamyra said. "He was like, 'Well, what if I take their trash to the curb?' So I was like 'OK, that's a business.'"

Since their posting in late June, it's gone viral on social media.

"We really posted it for like two clients. We wasn't looking for full-time. So it's amazing. He's happy and that's the goal," Jamyra said.

It's been capturing the eyes of locals eager for Jayce's services.

"Very inspiring. I mean that's a hard worker at a very early age and just set himself up for success and his mom paving the way for him," said Kayla Jo Melacon. "I just thought it was incredible."

For Jamyra, success is the overall goal — a life for kids with no violence and more positivity.

"It's not just about the money that we were looking for," Jamyra said. "With so much negativity going on, somewhere there's got to be a positive, and here we are. We want to be the positive."

Now, parents from several states have reached out after seeing the post, wanting to get their own kids involved in their communities.