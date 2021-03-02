20-year-old COVID patient spent nearly 3 months in hospitals, finally returns home

Talia Kalisiak's mother said the first thing on the agenda after leaving the hospital was making a stop at Chipotle.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In January, Talia Kalisiak, 20, from North Tonawanda was released from Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

She had spent nearly a month in a coma while there. Once she was cleared to leave, she went to Kenmore Mercy Hospital to recover.

Wednesday, she finally went home in a special send off from the rehab center.

"I've been trying to move forward, look forward, just gain the strength back because I lost all of it," Talia Kalisiak said.

Talia Kalisiak's mother Heather Kalisiak tells 2 On Your Side the first thing they had planned after leaving the hospital was heading over to Chipotle.

Though there's still a long ways until Talia Kalisiak completely heals from complications of coronavirus, Heather Kalisiak says it's just nice to finally have her daughter in the same space once again.

"The hard part is over I think and she'll be home which is the most important thing because not being able to just go see her, that's been the hardest part," Heather Kalisiak said.

Talia Kalisiak was there recovering, after she had spent 27 days in a medically induced coma at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Heather Kalisiak says while her daughter has mostly recovered from complications of COVID, she still cannot feel her feet. As a result, she will have to use braces and will go to occupational and physical therapy, in addition to having a home nurse.

The virus has been too much of her family's reality over the past few months. However, Heather Kalisiak says the support of the community has meant more to her family then the public will ever know.

Her own neighborhood in North Tonawanda even put signs for Talia Kalisiak in their yards, as well as rainbow ribbons to show their support for a speedy recovery.

"The street's been really supportive of us. They were bringing us food, they were sending us cards, they were sending her cards," Heather Kalisiak said.

Now she has an important message for those who don't take the virus seriously.