'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' looking for new home after NBC's cancellation

LOS ANGELES — NBC has called it quits on "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" after two seasons.

Variety and Deadline confirmed the news Wednesday. Both media outlets said there were discussions of moving the musical comedy-drama TV series to NBC's streaming service, Peacock, but a deal was not made.

The musical comedy stars Jane Levy ("Evil Dead," "Don't Breathe") as Zoey, a computer coder who is suddenly able to read people's minds through songs after an earthquake strikes San Francisco while she is getting an MRI.

Series creator Austin Winsberg asked for support from the cast and fans to find the show a new home.

"I believe we can have a real chance somewhere else. But the more fan support we can throw behind it - the better. Please tweet #saveZoeysplaylist. Let’s get it trending and let the powers that be know the appetite is strong. Also open to any other suggestions to prove the love.," Winsberg tweeted.

“In a world where finding loyal and passionate audiences is never easy, we believe there must be a home for this great, award-winning show with a passionate and dedicated following,” a Lionsgate Television spokesperson told Variety.

"Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" consisted of 25 episodes across two seasons. Levy received a Golden Globe nomination in 2021 for Best Actress — Television Series, Musical or Comedy, and choreographer Mandy Moore won a Primetime Emmy in 2020 for Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming.