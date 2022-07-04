Zac Brown Band to perform at Ruoff Music Center in August 2023

Tickets for the Aug. 6 show go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. ET.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Country band Zac Brown Band is returning to central Indiana next summer.

The three-time Grammy-winning band will perform at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Sunday, Aug. 6. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

Country band King Calaway ("World for Two," "No Matter What") will open the Noblesville show.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. ET. Citi cardmembers and the "Zamily" Fan Club will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Dec. 14.

"This past year was monumental, and we're thrilled to bring all that momentum with us into 2023 and onto the 'From the Fire Tour,'" co-founder and lead singer Zac Brown said in a news release. "We are all like family in this band and having the opportunity to bring our music from city to city is something we never take for granted. We can't wait to be back out on the road with our fans."

Zac Brown Band was named Vocal Group of the Year at the 2012 Academy of Country Music Awards and won three Grammy Awards: Best New Artist, Best Country Collaboration with Vocals ("As She's Walking Away" featuring Alan Jackson) and Best Country Album ("Uncaged").

The country band has had 14 songs reach No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard country charts, including "Chicken Fried," "Free," "Same Boat" and Toes."