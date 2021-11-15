Country singers Wynonna Judd, Emmylou Harris coming to Brown County in February 2022

Tickets to both shows go on sale Friday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. ET.

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — Award-winning country singers Emmylou Harris and Wynonna Judd are performing separate shows in Brown County in February 2022.

Fourteen-time Grammy winner Harris will be at the Brown County Music Center on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Harris was inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008 and earned a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.

She has had 14 songs reach the Top 5 of the U.S. Billboard Country chart, including "Beneath Still Waters," "Save the Last Dance for Me" and "Sweet Dreams."

Judd and her band, The Big Noise, are performing at Brown County Music Center on Saturday, Feb. 5.

She began her country music career alongside her mother, Naomi, as the duo The Judds, with six studio albums, five Grammy Awards and popular songs, such as "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days)," "Girls' Night Out" and "Let Me Tell You About Love."

As a solo country artist, Judd released eight studio albums and had her first three singles reach No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard County chart: "She Is His Only Need," "I Saw the Light" and "No One Else on Earth."

Judd and The White Noise, led by her husband/drummer/producer, Cactus Moser, released their debut full-length album in 2016.

Tickets to both shows go on sale Friday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster, the venue's website, at the box office Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by phone at 812-988-5323.