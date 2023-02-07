Weezer, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit to headline WonderRoad Indianapolis at Garfield Park

Tickets for the June 17-18 festival go on sale Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — We're thinking of warmer days ahead as the 2023 WonderRoad Indianapolis announced its lineup for the two-day music festival.

The festival returns to Garfield Park on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18.

Weezer will headline Saturday night, with performances earlier in the day by Local Natives, COIN, X Ambassadors, lovelytheband, Beach Weather and more.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will close the festival Sunday night, with daytime performances by Marcus King, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Tegan and Sara, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Meg Myers and a mix of additional local and national acts.

All tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. ET. Single-day festival passes start at $65, plus service fees, with two-day passes starting at $109, plus service fees.

General admission, VIP, student and kids' tickets will be available at varying prices.

WonderRoad will once again feature three different stages, as well as food, arts and crafts, activities for all ages, and an artisan vendor village.