'Our Planet Live in Concert,' co-narrated by William Shatner, coming to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Emmy Award-winning actor William Shatner is providing special co-narration for "Our Planet Live in Concert," with a stop planned in Indianapolis.

The event, based on the Netflix documentary nature series, will be at the Old National Centre on Saturday, April 8. The show is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets are now on sale and start at $29.50.

The original Emmy-nominated score by Oscar-winning composer Steven Price has been reworked for a two-hour performance by an 18-piece orchestra.

The live show will be narrated on-screen by David Attenborough, with Shatner co-narrating between visually stunning nature imagery.

"My deeply immersive journey into space gave me a profound appreciation for the earth and its fragility," Shatner said in a news release. "The reimagining of the Netflix series takes the audience on a journey showcasing our world with spectacular visuals, narration and music. The combination of all these elements gives the audience an opportunity to celebrate our planet together — the home we all share — and its wonders, while showing the urgent need to treasure and protect it."

In October 2021, the original James T. Kirk in the "Star Trek" franchise boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard space capsule and blasted off on a 10-minute flight into space with three other crew members.

Two days later, Shatner was in Indianapolis for the Indiana Comic Convention but still flying high emotionally.