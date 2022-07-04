Wilco to perform in Indianapolis this summer

Tickets for the Aug. 14 show go on sale Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m. ET.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips to buying concert tickets.)

Alternative rock band Wilco is performing at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis on Sunday, Aug. 14.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m. ET.

The band's 12th studio album, titled "Cruel Country," will be released May 27. "Falling Apart (Right Now)" debuted April 28 as the album's lead single.

Wilco, currently comprised of Jeff Tweedy, John Stirratt, Glenn Kotche, Mikael Jorgensen, Pat Sansone, and Nels Cline, has had four songs reach the Top 10 of the U.S. Billboard Adult Alternative Airplay chart: "Can't Stand It," "What Light," "You Never Know" and "I Might."