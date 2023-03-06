'Whose Live Anyway?' coming to Anderson in September

Tickets for the Sept. 15 show go on sale to the general public Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. ET.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ANDERSON, Ind. — Have you ever wanted to be part of the audience for "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" Here's your chance.

Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray will perform a 90-minute improvised show at the Paramount Theatre in Anderson on Friday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. ET.

(NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.)

As with the TV show, the skits and songs are based on audience suggestions — and you may be asked to join the cast on stage.

All ages are welcome to attend, but the venue said the show will include PG-13 language.