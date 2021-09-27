Indianapolis resident to be on 'Wheel of Fortune' Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is taking his chance at winning cash and prizes on "Wheel of Fortune."
Peter Matsoukas is competing in a new episode airing Monday, Sept. 27.
Find out how Matsoukas does on "Wheel of Fortune" at 7 p.m. ET on WTHR Channel 13.
