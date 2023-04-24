'Wheel of Fortune LIVE!' coming to Brown County Music Center

Tickets for the Nov. 19 show go on sale to the general public Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. ET.

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Here's your chance to be part of "America's game."

"Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" is coming to the Brown County Music Center in Nashville, Indiana, on Sunday, Nov. 19. The show is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. ET, and can be purchased on Brown County Music Center's website and Ticketmaster. Fans can also buy tickets at the box office, which is open Wednesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

VIP packages will give fans early access, premiere seats, pre-show lounge access and photo opportunities to spin the wheel.

Guests in the audience are randomly selected to go on stage and feel as if they've stepped into the game show itself. There will also be games for the audience to participate.

Participants can win up to $10,000 in cash and trips to Paris and Hawaii.

And unfortunately, Pat Sajak and Vanna White are not part of the live show.