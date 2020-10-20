Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy to air on alternate channel Tuesday night

INDIANAPOLIS — Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy will air on an alternate channel Tuesday, Oct. 20 due to the airing of the 2020 Indiana Gubernatorial Debate.
The shows, which air at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., will air at their regularly scheduled time on the following channels:
- WALV-MeTV
- Channel 13.3 over the air
- Spectrum Channel 93
- AT&T U-Verse Channel 50
- Comcast Channels: 146, 248, 510, 1189, 1191, or 1193.
Viewers should check their local listings for other cable networks.
The gubernatorial debate will air on Channel 13 starting at 7 p.m. The debate will involve Gov. Eric Holcomb, Democratic candidate Dr. Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater. The debate will also be streamed on WTHR.com.
Both Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy will return to Channel 13 on Wednesday, Oct. 21.