Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy to air on alternate channel Tuesday night

INDIANAPOLIS — Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy will air on an alternate channel Tuesday, Oct. 20 due to the airing of the 2020 Indiana Gubernatorial Debate.

The shows, which air at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., will air at their regularly scheduled time on the following channels:

WALV-MeTV

Channel 13.3 over the air

Spectrum Channel 93

AT&T U-Verse Channel 50

Comcast Channels: 146, 248, 510, 1189, 1191, or 1193.

Viewers should check their local listings for other cable networks.

The gubernatorial debate will air on Channel 13 starting at 7 p.m. The debate will involve Gov. Eric Holcomb, Democratic candidate Dr. Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater. The debate will also be streamed on WTHR.com.