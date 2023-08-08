What to do next if you're waitlisted for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Indianapolis

And yes, there are 13 puns to Taylor Swift songs here.

INDIANAPOLIS — We know...we still can't "shake it off" either that it seems most people were placed on the waitlist for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at Lucas Oil Stadium in November 2024.

Tuesday evening — "August" 8 — fans were finally "out of the woods" of anticipation as they started receiving coveted presale codes that can be used to purchase tickets.

However, many people knew the disappointed feeling "all too well" with this "mean" email:

"Right now you are on the waitlist for your selected show. There won't be enough tickets for everyone who registered so a limited number of registered Verified Fans received a unique access code and others were place on the waitlist. If any tickets remain, we may message you to join the Verified Fan Onsale.

Please note only Verified Fans who were sent a unique access code will be able to join the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Verified Fan Onsale. Do not attempt to join unless you receive a unique access code; you will not be able to enter the queue or purchase tickets without it.

Stay tuned. If you're selected to move off the waitlist, you will receive a text with a unique access code and link to join the Verified Fan Onsale."

What's next

Fans on the waitlist can look at that email two ways:

"Delicate"-ly: There may still be tickets left after those who got presale codes enter the queue. Those selected to move off the waitlist will get a text with a unique access code to join the Verified Fan Onsale.

"You're on Your Own, Kid:" It seems that most people you talk to got waitlisted. Ticketmaster has not shared the number of people who joined the Verified Fan Onsale, or the number of presale codes given out.

According to Billboard, when Swift last performed at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2018, she reportedly broke the concert attendance record at the 67,000+ capacity venue. "Call it what you want," but she's coming for another record-breaker this time.

As for those who got presale codes, Verified Fans will be assigned a purchase time, and Ticketmaster will let prospective buyers into the virtual waiting room 30 minutes prior.

For example, if your ticket time is 4 p.m., make sure are "ready for it" at 3:30 p.m.

Early access runs Wednesday, Aug. 9 through Friday, Aug. 11, and fans can buy up to four tickets.

Presale codes do not guarantee tickets, and the codes cannot be sold or transferred to other people.

What happened 'the last time'

"Long live" the infamous Ticketmaster scandal in November 2022.

When tickets for the first leg of the Eras Tour in the U.S. went on sale, Ticketmaster's site crashed during a presale event, and thousands of people lost tickets after waiting for hours in an online queue.

At the time, the company said its site was overwhelmed by both fans and attacks from bots, which were posing as consumers in order to scoop up tickets and sell them on secondary sites. The company later issued an apology "to Taylor and all of her fans – especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets.”

Swift expressed frustration on behalf of fans in November, noting on Instagram that it was “excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse.”

Multiple lawmakers accused Ticketmaster of abusing its power as the dominant ticket-seller for consumers. And both federal and state authorities moved to investigate the fiasco.