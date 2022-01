One lucky person will win $1,000 to watch all four films in 48 hours.

INDIANAPOLIS — To celebrate the recent release of "The Matrix Resurrections," the website "EasyTechJunkie" will pay one lucky person $1,000 to watch all four of "The Matrix" movies.

The winner will also receive a one-year subscription to HBO Max.

The winner will be notified within two weeks and will be asked to share their experience on social media.

All four movies must be watched with 48 hours, and applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Jan. 3.