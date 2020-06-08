Walmart drive-in movie events coming to Muncie, Richmond this October

Walmart announced dates for a series of drive-in movie pop-up events happening in their parking lots across the U.S. and it's coming to Indiana!

INDIANAPOLIS — Walmart, the nation's largest retailer, has announced dates and locations for a series of drive-in movie pop-up events happening in their parking lots across the U.S.

It all kicks off on Aug. 14 and will run through Oct. 21 with 320 showings of hit movies shown in partnership with Tribeca Enterprises. Tickets will be free but must be requested in advance. They will not be available at the gate.

Two central Indiana locations have been picked to host movies, though tickets for three of the four showings are listed as "not available."

"The LEGO Movie" will be shown at the Richmond Walmart on October 13. Tickets for a scheduled showing of "Ghostbusters" on October 14 are not available. Both drive-ins at the Walmart on Clara Drive in Muncie - "Men In Black: International" and "Ghostbusters" - scheduled for October 9-10 are also unavailable.

Stores in Hammond and Evansville will also be showing movies during the promotion. Walmart noted on their website that other showings may be added.

Other movies that are being shown at Walmarts across the U.S. include:

Wonder Woman

Spy Kids

Space Jam

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

The Wizard of Oz

Black Panther

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Friday Night Lights

Guests will remain in their cars and parking spots will be spread out to ensure social distancing is taking place. Masks will be required outside of vehicles.

ADA accommodations will be made, but you are asked to alert the participating store before arrival.

All you are asked to bring is an FM radio (a car radio will work), a vehicle and a mask.

Alcohol will not be served, and you are asked to remain in your vehicle throughout the film.

Tickets were opened for registration Wednesday evening. One ticket is good for one car.