Walker Hayes performing at White River State Park in August 2023

Country artist Walker Hayes is coming to Indianapolis in summer 2023.

The "Fancy Like" singer-songwriter will perform at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Friday, Aug. 4. The concert is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. ET. Walker Hayes Fan Club members will have access to presale tickets Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. ET.

Ingrid Andress ("More Hearts Than Mine," "Wishful Drinking") and BRELAND ("My Truck," "Praise the Lord") will open the Indianapolis show.

"I can't wait to get back out on tour," Hayes said in a news release. "All the fans that have come out or will come out are making this dream a reality. I owe it all to them, and this next tour will be the biggest and best. I don’t take for granted that they spent their hard-earned money on my shows, and I plan to make it well worth it!"

Hayes went viral in 2021 with his song, "Fancy Like," which reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the U.S. Billboard country charts.